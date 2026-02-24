Efficient USA Contract Manufacturing FDA Approved

Atrium Scientific Group, Inc. is a Made-in-USA, FDA-registered, cGMP-focused contract manufacturer in Orange County, California, delivering fast-turn formulation R&D + scalable manufacturing for established brands. We specialize in dietary supplement capsules and powder blending, sublingual/oral thin films (ODF), suppositories, teeth whitening gels and strips, and cosmetics/personal care—supported by an in-house testing laboratory (stability/shelf-life, potency, HPLC, GC/LC and method support). With extremely low MOQs, disciplined quality systems, and value-add development, Atrium helps brands launch faster, reduce risk, and keep projects on budget—without offshoring. FDA registered dietary supplement manufacturer USA